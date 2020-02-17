|
Gary Lee Johnson 1946—2020
Gary Lee Johnson, 73, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born November 25, 1946, in Chicago, IL, the son of Harold L. Johnson, Sr. and Helen (Johnson) Beers. Gary was confirmed at First Lutheran Church, Rockford. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1964. Gary was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Vietnam. He received his Associate Degree from Rock Valley College and double major from University of Illinois-Chicago. He worked for Warner-Lambert, Cellusuade, and Hamilton – Sundstrand before moving to AZ in 2006. He retired in 2015 from Hamilton – Sundstrand. Gary was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Rockford, Phi Theta Kappa, and the Woodruff Express Gospel Quartet. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and was a member of ABATE and Kutter & Kegal Hog Associations. Survived by his beloved son, Timothy C. (Namtan) Johnson of San Francisco, CA; very special friend and companion, Dianne Johns; numerous cousins including Rick "Bear" Johnson; nephew and nieces, Bob LaFurge, Laureen MacDonald, and Cindy Minkie; God-children, David Ewald, Justin Levvis, Pete Willis, and Jayme Willis; former wife, Nancy L. Johnson. Predeceased by his mother (1975); father (1996); brother, Harold "Hal" Jr. (2003), step-father, Harold "Pop" Beers; step-sister, Barbara Afflerbaugh; and special "Harley" friend, Wayne Allen.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020