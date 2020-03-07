Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. Ackerman


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary M. Ackerman Obituary
Gary M. Ackerman 1945—2020
Gary M. Ackerman, 74, of Roscoe, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Belvidere on May 26, 1945 to Robert and Mildred (McEachran) Ackerman. He married Nancy Marshallsay in 1966 and after almost 50 years together, she predeceased him in 2016. Gary had a long career at Belvidere Construction. He was passionate about his yard and his dogs and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and also the Georgia Bulldogs. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his niece, Diane (Tony) Vella; nephews, Dean (Kim) Shattuck and David Shattuck; and his loving dog, Andy. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Nancy; sisters, Carol Sue Jonuska and Janice Anderson; niece, Debby Sargent.
Memorial service will be at 2:00pm with a visitation from 1:00pm until the service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe, with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -