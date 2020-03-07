|
|
Gary M. Ackerman 1945—2020
Gary M. Ackerman, 74, of Roscoe, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Belvidere on May 26, 1945 to Robert and Mildred (McEachran) Ackerman. He married Nancy Marshallsay in 1966 and after almost 50 years together, she predeceased him in 2016. Gary had a long career at Belvidere Construction. He was passionate about his yard and his dogs and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and also the Georgia Bulldogs. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his niece, Diane (Tony) Vella; nephews, Dean (Kim) Shattuck and David Shattuck; and his loving dog, Andy. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Nancy; sisters, Carol Sue Jonuska and Janice Anderson; niece, Debby Sargent.
Memorial service will be at 2:00pm with a visitation from 1:00pm until the service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe, with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020