|
|
Gary "Flash" Newman 1947—2019
Gary "Flash" Newman, 72, of Rockford, died November 1, 2019. Born April 17, 1947 in Rockford; son of Carl and Essie Newman. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a very generous person and he would give you the shirt off his back.
He will be missed by his daughters Theresa Newman-Mershon and Crystal Newman-Henschel; grandchildren Chace Smith, Shyla, Isaac, and Shade Booth; brothers Robert Newman, Donald (Sharon) Newman, and sister Phyllis (Bill) Lampson; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, daughter Sara Newman; brothers William and Ronald Newman, and sister Barb Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019