Gary Turner 1933—2020
After almost 87 years Gary has a new address. He left his farm and is now catching up on old times with his father, mother, Betty, Gilbert, Jim, and many cherished friends as he moved onto Heaven. We are sure he is telling some great jokes, sharing how lucky he was to marry his love of his life, Ann, on July 31, 1954, at First United Methodist Church and bragging about his wonderful children and their families.
He was born on a cold night on December 30th, 1933 to Mildred and Allen Turner in the same home where he left this heavenly earth. With the early passing of his father (49) he came home to run the family farm. Gary chased and won over Ann Hendrickson, and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary with all his children present.
Gary attended Belvidere High School (1951) and graduated from the first Agricultural Short Program from University of Illinois. He served in the army as an Anti-aircraft artillery trainer. Gary also made Soldier Of The Month.
After surviving the 1967 tornado, he continued to farm the land and then joined Turner Equipment Sales working along with his cousin Jim Turner. What a great team they made. Dad never truly retired from farming, he loved working the land and his homestead.
Gary will be missed by many in Belvidere and Boone County. He led and sat on many boards including,
Pure Milk Association, Farm Bureau, 4-H leader for almost 60 years, Boone County Historical Society YMCA, Y's Men Charter member, President of the United Methodist Men, Belvidere Chamber of Commerce Board, Lawrenceville Cemetery Trustee and Led the Lawrenceville Memorial service for over 60 years. He was a lifetime season ticket holder and supporter of the Belvidere Bucs. Gary was on the Keenage Center board, known as Mr. Donut, and the Coffee man at the First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and the best Dish Washer for the United Methodist Women. Gary served on numerous other committees and boards throughout the Church that he loved. Gary's also love was golf, he played on the Y's Men's golf league for 40 years.
He was honored with the Dr. of Civic Betterment in 1981. Awarded Outstanding young dairy couple in 1963, Inducted into the 4-H hall of fame and was roasted by CASA In 2017.
One of the most outstanding character traits that will be missed by all will be his quick wit and humor. Everyone left Gary with a smile on their face. He always looked for the brighter side of things with his kind and gentle soul that impacted many throughout his life.
Gary is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann; his children, Paul, Springfield, IL, Amy, Belvidere, and Sarah (Ross) Schroeder, Raleigh, NC; Grandchildren, Jessica(Jim) Schneider, Ashley(Cliff) Hills, Austin and Sophie Schroeder; Great Grandchildren, Lily, Jack, Hudson, and Kinsley; brother, Giles (Bunny) Turner, Augusta, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Mildred Turner; siblings, Betty (Bob) Wright, Gilberts (Mary) Turner.
Gary's wishes if you choose to give a memorial in lieu of flowers in his memory is to continue to support the Boone County 4-H or to his church that he loved, The first united Methodist Church in Belvidere, IL.
Due to state guidelines, face masks and social distancing required. The walk- through visitation will be from 3p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 610 Bonus Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at the church. Jim Bell will officiate. Live stream of services can be watched by visiting Gary's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com
or going to http://yourstreamlive.com/events/1703139
Burial at Lawrenceville Cemetery.
All Covid protocols must be followed if attending either of the tributes for Gary. To leave the family a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
