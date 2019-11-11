Home

Gary V. Brueggeman

Gary V. Brueggeman 1946—2019
Gary Victor Brueggeman 73, of Pecatonica IL, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Prayers will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., sharp at McCorkle Funeral Home – Countryman Chapel, 529 Washington St, Pecatonica, IL with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church in Pecatonica IL. Burial will be in North Burritt Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7:30 Friday, November 15. To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
