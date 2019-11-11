|
Gary V. Brueggeman 1946—2019
Gary Victor Brueggeman 73, of Pecatonica IL, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Prayers will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., sharp at McCorkle Funeral Home – Countryman Chapel, 529 Washington St, Pecatonica, IL with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church in Pecatonica IL. Burial will be in North Burritt Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7:30 Friday, November 15. To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
