Gary W. Hollister 1942—2020

Gary W. Hollister, 78, of Machesney Park, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1942 in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Vern and Shirley (Stevens) Hollister. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force.

Gary owned Hollister Construction. He truly was a skillful and multitalented DIYer from remodeling homes, building furniture to working on cars. Besides his passion for building or fixing things, he was a faithful servant whose church community was one of the most important aspects of his life. He was active as a Trustee, traveled over 20 years for Mission trips to Crow Creek, Hurricane Relief and many other places where he focused on repairing people's homes and took pride in being a part of the Garage Guys.

His other deep passion in life was the Boy Scouts of America. Scouting was a part of his life as a young child and continued until his passing. He received his Eagle Scout (1956) and also received the Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow and The Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to youth. He served several troops in the Blackhawk Area Council over the years and Canyon Camp was one of his favorite places.

Gary is survived by his two children, Greg (Casey) Hollister of Lake Station, Indiana and Janell (Gerald) Santiago of Chicago, Illinois. He has three grandchildren: Kegan, Isabel and Lucy. Gary has four brothers: Roger, Vic, Paul and Doug.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Gary at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St, Roscoe on Saturday, September 19 at 11am with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the church.



