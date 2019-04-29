Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
Gary Sadewater
Gary Wayne Sadewater

Gary Wayne Sadewater Obituary
Gary Wayne Sadewater 1965—2019
Gary Wayne Sadewater, age 53, passed away April 26, 2019 after a long illness. He was born October 18, 1965 to Sandra (James) Sadewater and Larry (Charlotte) Brooks in Belvidere, IL. Gary married Alma Heilemeier on July 21, 2001. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He bowled in a bowling league for many years and enjoyed karaoke. Gary coached softball for HCC in Machesney Park, IL and had retired from the US Postal Service after working for over 20 years. Gary is survived by his wife, Alma Sadewater; his son, Jayden Sadewater; his step daughters, Jordan (Jesse) Hartman and Amanda (Ryan Weiss) Heilemeier; his father, James Sadewater; his birth father, Larry (Charlotte) Brooks; his siblings, Kurt Brooks, Tony Sadewater, Dawn Sadewater, and Larry Brooks Jr.; his grandchildren, Brantlee Hartman and Colton Weiss. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Sadewater; his grandmother, Audrey (Nan) Greenlee and his grandparents. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the mausoleum at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport at 1:00 p.m. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with Gary's family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
