Gavin C. Harvey, Jr. 1932—2019
Gavin C. Harvey Jr., 87, lifelong resident of Rockford passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born March 28, 1932, in Rockford, the son of Gavin C. and Signa (Tjemsland) Harvey. Gavin was a graduate of West High School. He married Barbara "Barb" M. Johnson on January 12, 1951 in Roscoe.
Survived by his children, Scott (Laurie) Harvey and Cyndy Perez; grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, Monica, Amy, Scott, Jessica, Dylan and Elizabeth; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Martin A. (Darlene) Harvey and Karin Bernier; brothers-in-law Ronald (Raeann) Johnson and Gerald (Pat) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; wife Barbara; sons Steven and Thomas Harvey; brother James T. Harvey and brother-in-law Ed Bernier; nephews Randy Harvey and Robbie Harvey. Gavin's family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. DiSanti and Joseph Quayson, Robin and Diane at Alden Park Strathmoor.
A Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m and will include a time of sharing at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 North Rockton Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019