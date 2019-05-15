|
Gavin W. Greenlee 1982—2019
Gavin W. Greenlee, 37, of Madison, WI, formerly of Rockford, passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019. Born May 8, 1982, son of Dennis and Cassie Greenlee. Graduated from Guilford High School, Class of 2000. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Edgewood College in Madison. Gavin was employed by Di & Associates, Inc. in Madison for several years. He had a love for golf, a Wisconsin Badger fan and an avid Chicago sports fan especially the Cubs and Bears. Survivors include his parents, Dennis and Cassie; brothers, Jason (Caroline) Solberg and Adam (Dee) Solberg; nieces and nephews, Evan, Ava, Georgia and Spencer Solberg; uncles, Gary (Jane) Greenlee and Dale Greenlee; aunts, Mary Lou Giese and Laurie (Edward) Duran; numerous cousins and his best friend and pet yellow lab, Dawson. Predeceased by his brother, Nathan and grandparents.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the establishment of a Golf scholarship at Edgewood College. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
