Gayle Swanson 1955—2020
Gayle M. Swanson, 64, passed away January 23, 2020 in her home with her loving family. She was born November 20, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois daughter of George Harhen and Carol Werner. A 1972 graduate of Wheeling High School she went on to meet the love of her life and married David Swanson on March 4, 1978. With the love and support they shared with each other she went on to graduate from Rock Valley College then got her Bachelors in Accountancy from NIU. She worked at Sundstrand as an accountant for a time before courageously battling with MS for thirty years. In those years Gayle spent her time on love; loving her children, her dogs, her mystery novels and her TV shows. Throughout her life, she also spent her time strengthening her already unshakable faith. Gayle will be missed by those who loved her the most, her husband; Children Lindsey (Michael) Hart and Kristian Swanson; Siblings John (Cindy) Harhen, George Harhen and Lyndy (William) Littel. She was predeceased by her parents, step-parents, and sister Karen Webb. Visitation for Gayle will take place from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To send online condolences please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020