Gene Allen Paulson
Gene Allen Paulson 1943—2020
Gene Allen Paulson, 76, of Rockford, passed away October 6, 2020 in his home. Born October 30, 1943 in Black River Falls, WI, the son of Leonard M. and Doris M. (Kvistad) Paulson.
Funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Rockford. A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October, 12, 2020 at Belvidere City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
