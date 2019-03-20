|
Gene Hulstedt 1949—2019
Gene Hulstedt, 69, of Godfrey, Illinois, went to be with the lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Alton, Illinois. Born on August 19, 1949 at Highland Hospital in Belvidere, Illinois to Sidney and Vivian (Rubert) Hulstedt. Gene resided at Beverly Farm Foundation for 63 years.
Gene is loved and will be missed by his sisters, Judy (Dave) Frykholm and Bonnie (Frank) Weyhrauch; brothers, Gary (Linda) Hulstedt, Wayne Hulstedt, and Deen (Karen) Hulstedt; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial Contributions in Gene's name may be made out to Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035, or to the Evangelical Covenant Church, 220 E. Harrison St, Belvidere, IL 61008. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019