Gene L. "Shake" Wilkinson
Gene "Shake" L. Wilkinson 1948—2020
WILKINSON, Gene "Shake" L., age 72, of Waynesville, Ohio passed away Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton in Ohio.
Gene retired from Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, Illinois in 2008 after 41 years of service. He served as a representative of United Auto Workers for several years. He was also a member of the Galena United Methodist Church in Illinois.
Outgoing, fun-loving, and a workaholic, Gene especially enjoyed being out with friends and his grandchildren. While living in Galena, he took every opportunity to explore the recreational area around the lake. He also loved taking the grandkids to Happy Joe's in Galena for pizza and ice cream. Remodeling work was a passion and he always looked forward to his next project. Other hobbies included dancing, dining out, going to movies, Lake Michigan boat trips from Chicago, attending Pasty festivals, and seeking out a quality slice of cherry pie. Between his Dodge pickup truck and the pontoon boat he owned for a while, he always found time for quality relaxation. Among many things, he will be remembered for how much he enjoyed and took advantage of all four seasons of the year.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Florence Wilkinson. He is survived by his caretaker and former wife, Myrna Wilkinson; daughter Stephanie (Helar) Merizalde; son Anthony L. (Cynthia) Wilkinson; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one brother Darrell (Sandy) Wilkinson.
A memorial service will be held 7 PM Fri., Sept. 18 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville, Ohio. Jesse Branham will be officiating the services. The family will receive friends 5 - 7 PM Fri. at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Asssociation. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
(513) 897-5966
