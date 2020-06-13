Gene "Eskimo" Lee Sr.
1951 - 2020
Gene "Eskimo" Lee Sr. 1951—2020
Born to Donald and Jacqueline Lee on August 24, 1951 in Independence, IA and died June 11, 2020 with his family by his side. He worked 30 years at the Belvidere Chrysler Assembly Plant before retiring June 9, 2000. After retirement, he moved to Chippewa Falls, WI, where he worked at Adhan Industries and later retired for the second time. He enjoyed his yard, fishing, and auto racing and was a social butterfly. Most of all, he enjoyed helping family and others.
Survived by: Wife, Katherine Lee, children Gene (Lori) Lee, Jr, Darcy (Art) Davis, Corey (Katie) Lee and Larry (Kassie) Nordby, Jr., two sisters, Carol and Bobbie, and best friend, Mike Riedel. He cherished his grandchildren Preston, Logan and Natalie.
Preceded by: Parents, siblings; Ron, Bill, Donny and Brenda, and longtime family friend, Larry Nordby, Sr.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday June 20, 2020 12-3p at 808 Coleman Street, Chippewa Falls, WI.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
