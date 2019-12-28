|
Gene (Chuck) Louis Zaugg 1952—2019
"Just another day in Paradise" was the common phrase heard by Chuck as he enjoyed life with his wife and family in the beautiful northwoods of Wisconsin. Integrity, Vision, Hard Work, and Sacrifice write the story of an amazing man that has moved from Paradise to PARADISE.
Gene "Chuck" Zaugg died peacefully at home in Eagle River, WI on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born May 2, 1952 in Rockford, IL to Ben and Lydia (Schafer) Zaugg with older brothers Gerald, Lynn, Larry and sister Nancy.
In 1976 he married Pamela (Nyquist) and they had four children; Jessica (Kendal) Baker, Jeffrey (Michelle) Zaugg, Jonathon (Tamara) Zaugg and Jinelle (Michael) Siergiej, all living in the Greater Twin Cities of MN.
Chuck's gift of being a visionary led his family to Eagle River, WI in 1992 to turn a deserted boys camp into Zaugg's Resort. His faith and integrity was seen in everything he did and Chuck believed "a job worth doing is worth doing right." He built hundreds of custom quality homes and impacted everyone he worked with.
He was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer in January 2018 and as his body weakened, his faith strengthened. On December 19th Chuck's last words were "Praise God" as he entered heaven! His wish for his family and friends is to embrace life today for no one knows what tomorrow may bring. His legacy will continue through his 4 kids and 11 grandkids who he loved dearly.
A celebration service will be on Saturday, Jan 4, at noon at St Germain Free Church, 6065 Hwy 70 East, St Germain. Family will welcome attendees beginning at 10 AM.
In lieu of donating flowers, please consider: a donation to the nonprofit Northwoods Share (PO Box 1162 Eagle River, WI 54521) or a gift towards a Chuck Zaugg memorial garden to be constructed in the spring. (Gifts can be sent in care of Custom Landscaping by calling 715-479-6762 or emailing [email protected])
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019