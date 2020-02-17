|
|
Geneveieve Pannell 1930—2020
Geneveieve Pannell was born on July 17, 1930 to Roy and Iva Osbern. She attended Del Plain High School in Arkansas before moving to Rockford in 1950. In 1964 Geneveieve married the love of her life William V. Pannell. Geneveieve worked for National Lock Company for over thirty years as well as delivering flowers for Brooke Road and Jensen Florist and making deliveries for Two Eagle Dental Lab. Her hobbies included traveling and making sure her nails were done. Nothing was more important to her than her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. On February 14, 2020, Geneveieve passed away. Geneveieve is survived by her husband William V. Pannell; Children, Connie (Dan) Pastuska, Ronnie Lee (Bonnie) Pannell, and Billie Sue (Rob) Adolphson; Grandchildren, Danielle (Benny) Martinez and Katherine Pannell; Great grandchildren, Franchesca, Juliana, and Benjamin; Sister, Vickie Ackerman; Best buddy, King. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Iva Osbern; Brother, Jerry Osbern; Sister, Shirley McKee; Best friend, Gwen Morrison. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Service at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020