Geno V. Cuppini 1943—2020
Geno Cuppini, 77, passed away on May 18th, 2020 in his home. He was born on January 13th, 1943 to Oresti "Rick" and Mary Cuppini in Rockford, IL. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and he worked for the City of Rockford until his retirement. Geno loved music and played the saxophone for many years. He was a visual and musical artist who loved drawing, painting, and playing music with his band. He was dedicated to the church and helping people whenever he could. Geno was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister Beverly (Tom) Chapman; niece, Cristen; aunt, Jenny Rogello; friend, Chris Mather; many cousins and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him. Due to current health concerns a Funeral Mass will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Rockford, IL, at a later date. Please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com for updates as to when the Funeral Mass will take place.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020