Geoffrey Watkins 1949—2020
Geoffrey G. Watkins age 71 of Dixon, IL died Monday Nov. 16, 2020 at Dixon Health Care in Dixon. He was born April 18, 1949 in Akron, OH the son of Roger and Mary (Nickerson) Watkins. Geoffrey was a graduate of Rockford East High School the class of 1967. He was a member of the U.S. Navy. Geoffrey worked for Whitney Gage, and Rock Valley Ford both of which are in Rockford. He also worked for Wolf Chevrolet and Cadillac in Belvidere.
Geoffrey was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Craig Watkins.
He is survived by his sister Holly Johnston of White Bear Lake MN, and several cousins.
Cremation rights have been accorded with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements made by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.