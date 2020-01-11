|
Georg Rieder 1935—2020
Our loved one, Georg Rieder, passed away at his home on 1/5/20. Georg was born to Franz and Gretel Rieder on 12/30/35 in Germany. He was a very hard working and gifted service engineer for Pfauter. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mechthild, and both of his parents as well as his sister Paula and brother Franz. He is survived by his son Udo Rieder and wife, Karen as well as his daughters Simone Glueck and Heike Rieder and brother Toni. He was also a loving and fun Opa to Emily, Joseph, Heavenly, Allante, Abigail, Armani and Imaya and great grandchildren Henry, Hazel and Lucas. Georg loved to laugh and had a passion for life. He loved nature and was always working in his yard and enjoying the birds, squirrels and other visitors. Georg also enjoyed classical music and history. He would usually go to Panera's early in the morning to laugh with his friends and have political debates. He also went to the YMCA where he would amaze others with his strength and energy. We will be having a celebration of life for him at the Aldeen Golf Club on Saturday 1/18/20 at 3pm. He was such a special man and will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020