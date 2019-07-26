|
George A. Johnson 1936—2019
82 of South Dennis, MA, and formerly of Huntington Beach, CA, Carrollton, TX, and Rockford, IL, died Thursday May 30, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA.
Born in Belvidere, George grew up on a farm outside of Capron. He was the son of George and Ruth (Stahl) Johnson. George graduated from North Boone High School with the Class of 1954 and from Rock Valley College. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. His career included Sundstrand, Pinkerton, and McDonnell-Douglas, now Boeing.
George spent sixty years married to the love of his life, Jacqueline M. (Hall) Johnson. Their love of travel took them throughout the United States, and they lived in Illinois, Texas, California and Massachusetts. They have a daughter, Michelle, a son-in-law, Mitch Speaks, a son, Eric, a daughter-in-law, Laura, and five grandchildren. George is also survived by his brothers, Glen and Gail, and their wives and children; his sister Gladys Mundy's husband, Jerry, and their daughter; and his sister Gloria Mittman's children.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 31 in the Capron Lutheran Church, 155 S. 2nd St., Capron, IL 61012.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Development Office, – Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA 02664 www.hallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019