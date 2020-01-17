|
George A. Wrasse 1927—2020
George A. Wrasse, age 92, passed away at Pinecrest on January 12, 2020. He was born to Otto and Bertha (Meyer) Wrasse on March 8, 1927 on his parent's farm located 5 miles NE of Hancock, WI. He enlisted in the US Navy in March of 1945. He served on the Johnston Atoll until July 1946 and was honorably discharged on July 30, 1946. He owned and operated a plumbing and heating business in Hancock with his brother Carl. He then moved to Casa Grande, AZ working for a heating and cooling contractor and then worked on the 16 Titan 2 missile sites around Tucson. He moved to Byron and worked until his retirement at Pressure Airduct, United Sheet Metal, and finished at Larson Sheet Metal. He married Geraldine "Gerry" Wrasse on Oct. 6, 1951; she passed away on June 12, 1986. He then married Frances VanVelzer on Dec. 27, 1986 in Byron; she passed away on Aug. 23, 2004. George was an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Byron. He enjoyed gardening and playing pool with his friends. He loved music and playing his keyboard. He spent time inventing, designing, and building a multitude of things. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining people. He also loved a good game of cards. He is predeceased by his parents, wives, siblings, Lillian, Esther, and Carl; grandchildren, Brian and Kyle Wrasse, daughters in law, Pamela, Pennie, and Valerie, step daughter Debbie, and step granddaughter Kimberly. He is survived by his children, George (Pamela) Wrasse, Roger (Diane Medearis) Wrasse, John (Marina Zemchikhina) Wrasse, Jim (Diane) Wrasse, and Julia (Ron) Bargren; step children, Victoria (David) Taylor, Julie (David) Stukenberg, and Richard (Donna) VanVelzer; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday January 29th at All Saints Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorials are established for All Saints Lutheran Church, St. Jude's, and the Senior Center in Oregon. To leave an online condolence please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
