George Amos Lister 1927—2019
George Amos Lister, 91, of Hines, MN died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at his home in Hines.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Blackduck with Rev. John Christianson officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackduck with military honors provided by American Legion Post #372 of Blackduck.
George was born on December 30, 1927 in Paynesville, MN, the son of Roy and Frances Fern (Harvey) Lister. During High School he worked at a sheep ranch in Cold Spring. He supervised the caring for 1000 head of sheep, which included the shearing, feeding and storing of wool. He graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring, MN in May of 1945. He enlisted with the US Marines on June 21, 1945. He served stateside as a Telephone Operator and was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class on August 27, 1946. George was united in marriage to Frances Fern Harvey on June 18, 1949 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon, IL. They then moved to Rockford, IL where they raised 3 children. George worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Co. for 35 years and retired in July of 1983. He and Fran moved to "the House on the Lake" in Hines, MN in 1986. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church of Blackduck, Blackduck Senior Center, Telephone Pioneers of Illinois and the American Legion Post # 372 of Blackduck. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and flying airplanes. Special thanks to Mary & David Hentges and the Hospice staff and volunteers.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to; Sanford Bemidji Home Care & Hospice or St. Ann's Catholic Church in Blackduck.
George is survived by his son, Glenn (Susan) Lister of Metamora, IL; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Lister, Aimee (Mark) Comte and Derrick (Jamie) Lister, all of Reno, NV; 3 great grandchildren, Isabel Comte, Lane Comte and Finley Lister.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances "Fran" Lister in 2014; son, Gary Lister; daughter, Gale Meredith; parents, Roy and Cora Lister; brother, Henry Lister; 6 sisters, Ellen Robbins, Thelma Lister, Emma Lister, Emma Fiola, Rose Hentges, Dorothy Hentges and Violet Ficker.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019