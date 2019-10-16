Home

George Berogan


1934 - 2019
George Berogan Obituary
George Berogan 1934—2019
George L. Berogan, 85, passed away Oct. 15, 2019. George was born to George and Ruth (Hanrahan)Berogan on March 25, 1934 in Amboy, Ill. Married Sandra C. Sprinkel on January 16, 1954 and Dorothy Sawyer on June 7, 1997. He started working in garages. Later he was employed by Pepsi Cola Co., Nehi Bottling and later retiring from Serve-O-Mation. George loved to fish, camp, gamble and tinker. He truly loved his family, the grand babies and great grands.
Survived to cherish his memory are daughter Janice (Dan) Camp, sons Deaion (Tami), Tony (Linda), Darin (Teresa) and Jody (Cori). His brother Lee and stepchildren Peggy, Cathy, Ernie, and Bobby.
Predeceased by parents, wife Sandra, second wife Dorothy, son Tracy and brothers Robert and Chuck.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 19th, time 1:00 p.m. at Sundberg Funeral Home, 216 N. 6th Street, Rockford, IL. Burial will follow at Willwood Burial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Sundberg Funeral Home is privileged to serve the Berogan family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
