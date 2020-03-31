|
George E. Solem 1946—2020
George Elliott Solem, age 73 of Pecatonica, IL, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born August 22, 1946 to Andrew Peter and Mary T. (Simpson) Solem. He graduated from Auburn High School. George married Rose M. "Rosie" Siemens on May 29, 1976. He worked at Ingresol Milling, Thormolen's Auto and Bryden's-Ziebart. He was also an auxiliary volunteer for the Rockford Police Dept. He enjoyed demolition derbies, NASCAR racing, woodworking, trains and CB radios. George is survived by his wife Rosie Solem of Pecatonica; sister, Freya Solem Shockey Cooper, of CO; brother-in-laws, Russell (Marlene) Siemens of Pecatonica, Donald (Linda) Siemens of TN, and Gerald (Susan) Siemens of Pecatonica; sister-in-law, Patricia Siemens of Freeport; God Daughter, Katherine Margret Siemens-Coleman-Moore; many nieces and nephews; and good friends at McDonald's in Freeport, Dorin & Sherry Woods, Guy Salvato & Karen, Linda & Ivan Winche, Bob & VeeAnn Fry; Julie at Wal-Mart; and Jennifer & Patricia of Manor Court. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Walter W. Siemens; mother-in-law, Violet Marie Canfield-Horner-Siemens; brother, William Gaylord Solem; brother-in-law's, Walter W. Siemens, Richard Eugene Horner; sister-in-law, Mary Katherine Siemens; nephew, Todd Allen Siemens; and two loving dogs, Tiffany and Dani. Thank you to FHN, Manor Court, Pecatonica Ambulance, Freeport Ambulance, Able Home Health, Tri State Home Health, Northern Illinois Hospice of Rockford, and to Susan Siemens, Marlene Siemens, and Mary Wilson for helping us. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service or visitation. Please do not send flowers. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020