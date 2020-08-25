1/
George J. Lamoureux
George J. Lamoureux 2020
George J. "Bud" Lamoureux, 87 years, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Margaret J. nee Milavich. Loving father of Laura (William) Chromizky, George (Pegi) Lamoureux, Michael Lamoureux & Susan Morg. Proud grandfather of Stacey (Jim), Ryan (Anna), Allie (Gray), Chase, Connor (Krista), Allison & Harrison. Great-grandfather of Lauren, Lincoln & Wells. Dear brother of James (Natalie) Lamoureux, Thomas (Pat) Lamoureux & the late Grace & Gerald Bernier. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church, Oak Lawn, for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 8:30 am until the time of prayers at 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Honor Flight, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
08:30 - 10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
AUG
29
Funeral
10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
August 24, 2020
Michael, my deepest condolences on the passing of your father.
Vincent Bellusci
August 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
