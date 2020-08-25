George J. Lamoureux 2020
George J. "Bud" Lamoureux, 87 years, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Margaret J. nee Milavich. Loving father of Laura (William) Chromizky, George (Pegi) Lamoureux, Michael Lamoureux & Susan Morg. Proud grandfather of Stacey (Jim), Ryan (Anna), Allie (Gray), Chase, Connor (Krista), Allison & Harrison. Great-grandfather of Lauren, Lincoln & Wells. Dear brother of James (Natalie) Lamoureux, Thomas (Pat) Lamoureux & the late Grace & Gerald Bernier. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church, Oak Lawn, for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 8:30 am until the time of prayers at 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Honor Flight, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
