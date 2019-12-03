|
George J. Scheidegger 1920—2019
George J. Scheidegger, 99, of Rockton, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mercy Riverside Hospital Rockford, IL.
He was born June 30, 1920 in Brodhead, WI, the son of Owen John and Grace (Winn) Scheidegger. George was a 1937 graduate of Brodhead High School, Brodhead, WI. He then graduated in 1939 from teachers college in Green County. George taught 1st through 8th grade in a one room school house near Brodhead from 1939 until 1942. During WWII he served in the U.S. Army as a Parachute Infantry Unit Commander in the 503rd Parachute Infantry. George was awarded the Purple Heart medal. He married Gwen Fowler on July 22,1944 in Phenix City, AL. She predeceased him on November 17, 2001.
George was formerly employed by Amerock Corporation for over 32 years, retiring in 1990 as a production and quality control manager. He enjoyed yearly family trips, family get togethers, genealogy, gardening, and reading, especially history.
George was exceptionally hardworking, intelligent, and kind. He and his quick wit will be missed by all.
Survivors include his son, Craig (Mary) Scheidegger of Beloit, WI; daughters, Cecile (Ed) Anderson of Rockford, IL, Kathryn (David) Goggins of Meridian, ID, Wendy (Rick) Borowski of Roscoe, IL, and Adele Scheidegger of Rockford, IL; daughter-in-law, Joan Scheidegger of West Chester, OH; 14 grandchildren, Michelle Alvarez, Keith Cannon, Marta Stauffer, Andrew Scheidegger, Rachel Hebdon, Sarah Scheidegger, Gretchen Scheidegger, Amanda Cleere, Emily Hessing, Daniel Goggins, Joshua Goggins, Brent Rowe, Leah Yates, and Kevin Rowe; 37 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Scheidegger and Roger (Shirley) Scheidegger; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Eldon Scheidegger, grandson Brandon Rowe, seven brothers and six sisters.
Funeral service for George will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Willwood Cemetery, Rockford, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019