George Jones 1930—2019
George M. Jones, age 89, of Monroe, formerly of Byron, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 8, 1930 in Brodhead, Wisconsin to parents Russell and Florence (Mathewson ) Jones. George served in the US Army (1951-1953) and achieved Corporal 1st Class in the 82nd Airborne. George married Pauline Ann Cook in 1955. George was owner of Jones concrete in Byron, Illinois for 40 years. Throughout his life, George was an avid horseman that enjoyed quarter horse racing, saddleback riding and draft horses.
He is survived by his sons: Mark of Winslow, IL and David (Debbie) Jones of Two Rivers, WI; 3 grandchildren: Greg (Melissa) Jones of Mequon, WI, Sandy (Brandon) Wilkens of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Laura (Cory) Skeeters of Smyrna, GA; 7 great-grandchildren, George, Charlie, and Arnette Jones, Evan and Molly Wilkens, Carter and Hudson Skeeters. George was preceded in death by his; wife, Pauline; son, George Michael; parents; and sisters, Francis and Beverly.
A Celebration of George's Life will be held at 12:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Junction House, N3693 County Road J and Hwy 81 in Monroe, Wisconsin. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
