George "Roger" Kleffel 1929—2020
Devoted husband, father and grandfather.
George "Roger" Kleffel, 91, of Bartlett, IL formerly a lifelong resident of Rockford, Il, died , Sunday, November 8, 2020. Roger was born in Cherry Valley, IL on July 18, 1929 to Elsie (nee Bloomster) and George Kleffel. He was married to Violet (nee Forney) Kleffel on June 13, 1958. Roger was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He could be found building, repairing or creating something in his workshop, reading or watching his favorite war of western movie. He used his many gifts to serve others, often at a neighbors or friend's home helping where he could. His legacy will be his faithful and loving service in Christ, his quick smile, humor, warmth, gentle spirit and his amazing love for his family and friends. He never knew a stranger and found the greatest joy in the smallest of things. He was an active member at Central Christian Church in Rockford, Il for close to 50 years where he served as Deacon and Elder. He led and participated in many committees and activities. Always volunteering to use his talents where they were needed, he was a loved and gracious servant. A 1947 graduate of Rockford West High School, Roger went to work as a cabinet maker for Menasha Wooded Ware company. Enlisting in the United States Army in 1948 at the beginning of the Korean War, he was awarded the Bronze star for meritorious service. During his time in the service, he served as part of the Color Guard for the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, KY. Roger proudly served in the US Army, studied US military history during his lifetime and flew with the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2018. After the service and owning and selling a gas station he went to work at Moore Automatic Merchandising in Rockford where he was a Route and Repairman. It was in Rockford in 1957, where he met his neighbor, Violet Forney, fell in love, married and was smitten for 62 years. Roger is survived by and will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Violet; Karen (Jere) Caplenor of Lebanon, TN; Kathleen (PJ) Finis of Palatine, IL; his granddaughters Ellen and Jill. His loved nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barb and brother Denny. The family wishes to thank Victory Center of Bartlett for the loving care they provided to Roger, especially in his final days. Roger's body will be cremated at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, IL. At the family's request a private, full military burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln Military National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Roger's name to International Disaster Emergency Service (https://ides.org/
) PO Box 379 Noblesville, IN 46061 or Central Christian Church (https://www.cccrockford.org/give-online/
) 6595 Guilford Rd, Rockford, Il 61107. Information: (630)-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com