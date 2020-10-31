1/1
George M. Lingel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George M. Lingel 1940—2020
George M Lingel, 80, of Rockford Illinois, died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Presence Cor Mariae Center. Son, brother, cousin, nephew, husband, father, grandfather, father in law, uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, and friend to many. He was born October 12, 1940 in Byron, Illinois the son of Harold and Henrietta Lingel. Married Marion Pihl on September 9, 1960 in Stillman Valley, Illinois. A life-long learner and educational advocate, George graduated in 1958 from Byron High School, attended the University of Wisconsin and Northern Illinois University (B.S. 1962) and Colby College in Maine (M.S. 1967). He was a farmer, painter, teacher, ticket manager, assistant business manager, transportation director, business manager, assistant superintendent, consultant, budget evaluator, assessor, lobbyist, administrator emeritus, advisor and mentor to many. His life long career in education began in the Harlem Schools as a science and math teacher and then later as the Assistant Business Manager. He continued his work in school finance as the Assistant Superintendent for Business Affairs at the Freeport, Belvidere, and Palatine District 15 School Districts. He was a very active member of the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) at both the state and national level and was frequently recognized for his work in school finance and the budgeting process by both the IASBO and ASBO. George was an avid sports fan including being a Wisconsin Badger football season ticket holder as well as longtime member and past president of the Illinois Packer Backers. Survived by his wife Marion of 60 years, son, Kurt of Batavia, Illinois, and son, Dan daughter in law Tracy McFarland of Plano, TX; granddaughters, Kyla St. Pieere (James) of Montgomery, Il and Dana Lingel of North Aurora, Il; brothers Harold (Joann) Lingel of Freeport, Il and James (Jo) Lingel of Richland Center, WI; sister Carol Nauman of Byron, Il; brother in law and sister in law Dean and Claudia Pihl and Frank and Betsy Smith and many very special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; brother-in-law James Nauman. George and Marion were long members and contributors of Third Presbyterian Church where George served in many roles including long time Treasurer and finance committee member. A special thank you to the staff at Presence Cor Mariae Center. Grave side services open to all friends and family at Big Mound Cemetery, Davis Junction, Il at 12:30 p.m. on November 6. Memorials will be established at Third Presbyterian Church, Rockford, Illinois and Serenity Hospice and Home, Oregon, Illinois.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.FarrellHollandGale.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved