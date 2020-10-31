George M. Lingel 1940—2020
George M Lingel, 80, of Rockford Illinois, died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Presence Cor Mariae Center. Son, brother, cousin, nephew, husband, father, grandfather, father in law, uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, and friend to many. He was born October 12, 1940 in Byron, Illinois the son of Harold and Henrietta Lingel. Married Marion Pihl on September 9, 1960 in Stillman Valley, Illinois. A life-long learner and educational advocate, George graduated in 1958 from Byron High School, attended the University of Wisconsin and Northern Illinois University (B.S. 1962) and Colby College in Maine (M.S. 1967). He was a farmer, painter, teacher, ticket manager, assistant business manager, transportation director, business manager, assistant superintendent, consultant, budget evaluator, assessor, lobbyist, administrator emeritus, advisor and mentor to many. His life long career in education began in the Harlem Schools as a science and math teacher and then later as the Assistant Business Manager. He continued his work in school finance as the Assistant Superintendent for Business Affairs at the Freeport, Belvidere, and Palatine District 15 School Districts. He was a very active member of the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) at both the state and national level and was frequently recognized for his work in school finance and the budgeting process by both the IASBO and ASBO. George was an avid sports fan including being a Wisconsin Badger football season ticket holder as well as longtime member and past president of the Illinois Packer Backers. Survived by his wife Marion of 60 years, son, Kurt of Batavia, Illinois, and son, Dan daughter in law Tracy McFarland of Plano, TX; granddaughters, Kyla St. Pieere (James) of Montgomery, Il and Dana Lingel of North Aurora, Il; brothers Harold (Joann) Lingel of Freeport, Il and James (Jo) Lingel of Richland Center, WI; sister Carol Nauman of Byron, Il; brother in law and sister in law Dean and Claudia Pihl and Frank and Betsy Smith and many very special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; brother-in-law James Nauman. George and Marion were long members and contributors of Third Presbyterian Church where George served in many roles including long time Treasurer and finance committee member. A special thank you to the staff at Presence Cor Mariae Center. Grave side services open to all friends and family at Big Mound Cemetery, Davis Junction, Il at 12:30 p.m. on November 6. Memorials will be established at Third Presbyterian Church, Rockford, Illinois and Serenity Hospice and Home, Oregon, Illinois.
