Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George McDorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George McDorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George McDorman Obituary
George McDorman 2019
George D. McDorman, Sr. passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the age of 93. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave. Hartland, WI. Visitation from 10am until 11:00am. Luncheon to follow. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Ave.
Hartland, WI 53029
evertlukofuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.