|
|
George McDorman 2019
George D. McDorman, Sr. passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the age of 93. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave. Hartland, WI. Visitation from 10am until 11:00am. Luncheon to follow. Please see funeral home website for complete notice.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Ave.
Hartland, WI 53029
evertlukofuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019