George R. Borden 1934—2020
George R. Borden was born December 9, 1934 in Rockford, Illinois, son of Joseph and Rhoda (Nelson) Borden. He graduated from Harlem High School in Loves Park, IL in 1952. He attended Northern Illinois University for 2 quarters in 1952 and 1953 after being recruited to play basketball.
He completed a two-year enlistment in the US Army in 1955 with the designation of Specialist as a Radio Operator. Upon completion of his military service, George returned to Rockford and completed an apprenticeship as a painter. He was the sole proprietor of a residential paint contracting business from 1965 until 1982 when he and his wife, Phyllis, relocated to Sarasota, FL. They owned a business and managed property from 1982 until their return to Rockford in 1989. He returned to the painting trade until his retirement in 2006. They relocated to Aurora, IL in 2008 to be closer to family.
George and Phyllis met through mutual friends in April of 1961. It didn't take them long to decide they wanted to spend the rest of their life together. They were wed on September 30, 1961.
George was an outstanding athlete. He was an accomplished high school basketball player and continued his basketball career for one season in college. His love of athletics was passed on to his four sons. He coached baseball for a number of years (some with his son Jeff as his assistant), and could always be seen at his sons' sporting events. He was also a car enthusiast. Before he settled down to raise a family, he owned a beautiful MGA along with several other classic automobiles. George also took great pride in remodeling the homes he and his family lived in. His talent, creativity, and hard work were always on display. George and his family were involved members of several churches, and made their Christian faith a priority. He also enjoyed working outdoors creating beautiful landscapes. But most of all, George was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
George is survived by his wife Phyllis (Bloomquist) of 58 years, three sons Jeff (Tina) of Ceres, CA, Ron(Julia) of Mesa, AZ, and Jay (Erin) of Geneva, IL; nine grandchildren including Sarah (Tony) Leon, George (Kyndall), Dia, and Eva Borden; Andrea (Joseph) Pollard, Rachel (Austin) Phillippe; and Hailey, Zoe, and Graham Borden; two great grandchildren: Rome Leon and Thomas Pollard; his sister Linda (Rich) Larsen, and many adored nieces and nephews. His parents, brothers Leo and Bob, sister Connie, and son Mark preceded him in death.
We trust that through his faith in Jesus Christ, George has inherited the eternal reward prepared by God. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville, IL. Rev. Gary Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00AM prior to the service, with lunch served following the service. Memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or Feed My Starving Children, an organization that George and Phyllis have supported for years: https://www.fmsc.org/ways-to-give
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020