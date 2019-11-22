|
|
George Robinson 1927—2019
George Robinson Jr. of Rockford departed this earthly life November 8, 2019. He was born April 14, 1927 in Springfield, IL the son of George Sr. and Lucy Robinson. George lived in Rockford since 1963 coming from Chicago. He married the former Birtie Moore she preceded him in death. George was employed as a teacher by Rockford Board of education many years serving at West High School and Washington Middle School before retiring. George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a former member of Providence Baptist Church. He attended schools in Springfield and later received his degree in education.
George leaves to cherish many loving memories, special great niece Patricia Hill; loving caregiver, Vi McDaniel a host of other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, five sisters and four brothers.
Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Monday November 25, 2019. Arrangements by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019