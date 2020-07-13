George S. Neblock, Jr. 1949—2020
George S. Neblock, Jr., 71, of Rockton, IL, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. George was born January 16, 1949 in Rockford, IL, the son of George S. and Arley (Sims) Neblock. George married his soulmate on November 11, 1967 Sharon "K" Watts. He was the proud owner and operator of Neblock, Inc. George was an avid collector of many things. He enjoyed what he called "grunting" for Sharon during her horse shows. Above all, George loved his wife, daughters and his career. He truly was a hard working husband and dad that will be deeply missed.
George is loved and missed by his daughters, Tammie (Ron) Doyle, and Laurenda (Nick) Feldt; grandchildren, Baylie Incarnato, Elizabeth Incarnato, and Mikayla Feldt; great-grandson, Khaiden Incarnato; sister, Fran (Tammy) McDonnell-Neblock; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Sharon "K" Neblock, brother, Gene Neblock and sister, Gwen Huntley.
Private family services will take place. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com
.