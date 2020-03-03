|
George Scott 2020
George F. Scott, 92 of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, died after a short illness on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1928, in Malvern, Arkansas and was formerly a resident of Brooklyn Park since 2012 and formerly a resident of Loves Park, Illinois. George was a proud veteran of the US Navy having served during World War II aboard the USS Genesee. For 32 years, he worked as a gear inspector for the Barber Coleman Company in Loves Park, Illinois before retiring in 1991. He was a member of Pine Grove Bible Church and formerly of the Blessed Hope Church of God in Rockford Illinois where he served as Sunday school superintendent, deacon, trustee, and elder. George was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing board games with his family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara (nee Claussen); three daughters, Karen (Dave) Swartz of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Connie Scott of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Dawn (Peter) Caltagerone of Shabbona, Illinois and a son, Kerry Scott of Oxford, Michigan. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Katie Mae (nee Gates) Scott; one sister and 5 brothers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5th from 10 – 11 am at the Pine Grove Bible Church, 4000 101st Ave. N. Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be private at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday, March 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family or to Pine Grove Bible Church. Pastors David Swartz and J.J. Fletcher will officiate.
Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel
763-767-1000
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020