|
|
George Skupien 1946—2019
George Skupien, 73, of Roscoe, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a prolonged illness on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in his home.
He was born on February 15, 1946 in Chicago, IL, the son of Andrew and Christine (Lange) Skupien. George was a 1964 graduate of Chicago Vocational High School and attended college classes with National Video Company. He married Karin Karlson on August 14, 1965 in St. Augustine Church, Chicago, IL.
George was formerly employed by Clinton Electronics and GDS as an engineer. He was a past member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park, IL and current member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. George and Karin assisted with church fish fries, funeral luncheons and hospitality. He was a true MacGyver, the ultimate D.I.Y.er who was never afraid of a challenge. George and his wife custom built miniature doll houses, electrical night light boxes and photographs for over 20 years. He was a Cubmaster, had a good sense of humor, played guitar and taught his sons how to play too. Karin and George did a lot of driving, traveling all over the country, enjoyed going to their son's school and sporting events, and were completely invested in their grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Karin of Roscoe, IL; seven sons, Michael (Christie) of Roscoe, IL, Daniel (Rebecca) of Scandia, MN, Steven (Brenda) of Rockton, IL, Thomas (Jennifer) of Beloit, WI, John (Dawn) of Roscoe, IL, Dave of Stoughton, WI, and Andrew (Kaley) of Roscoe, IL; numerous grandchildren; sister, Carol (Jonathan) Maisonette of Des Plaines, IL; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Donna (William) Wisniewski and Linda Skupien.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a scripture service beginning at 4:45 p.m. There will also be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. before the service Tuesday in the church.
A memorial will be established in George's name at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019