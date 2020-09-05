George "Curley" Summers 1924—2020
George "Curley" Summers 95 of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30th after emergency surgery with his wife by his side. He was born September 14, 1924 in Clementsville, KY to William and Virgia Summers.
On September 19, 1953 Curley married Doris Orlandi in St. Anthony Catholic Church in Rockford. He was a loving husband for 67 years. Curley was a WWII Navy Veteran. He worked for Mechanics Universal Joint in Rockford, retiring after 30 years. He then worked for Rockford ID Shop in Winnebago for another 20 years. Curley enjoyed camping and all sports. He was an avid golfer,bowler, hunter and fisherman. For numerous years he volunteered for the Upper Mississippi Wildlife & Fishing Refuge.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Curley is survived by his loving wife, Doris, numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Rosemary, Julie and Jenny for all of their help.
Funeral mass at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating.
Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wounded Soldiers Foundation or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: gasparinioliverifuneral.net