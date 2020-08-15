1/1
George T. Todd
1931 - 2020
George T. Todd, 89, of Rockford, IL, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He spent his early years around Chesapeake Bay, MD, and St. Louis, MO. A Navy Veteran of the Korean War, he spent 50 years practicing real estate in Rockford. George enjoyed golf, tennis, crosswords, music, travel and family.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, JoAn, daughter, Linda (Jonathan) and daughters, Tracy (Greg) and Leslie (from a prior marriage to Pat); grandchildren, Elise, Josh, Aubrey, Ben, Luc, Helena, and Finn; great-grandchildren, Zara, Adaeh, Elijah; brother, Kell and sister, Margie.
A private ceremony will be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
