George W. Love

George W. Love Obituary
George W. Love 1935—2019
George William Love, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in his home.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
