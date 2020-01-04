|
|
George W. Love 1935—2019
George William Love, 84, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in his home.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Read full obituary online at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020