George Wesley Barnett 1936—2020

The best husband, father and shower singer in the world, George Wesley Barnett, 84, of Poplar Grove, IL, died October 29, 2020 in Rockford, IL, of complications from Alzheimer's. He was born 8/21/36 to the late Dorothy (Mavis) and Hollis Barnett in Sycamore, IL.

After a young life full of both mischief and hard work, George graduated from DeKalb High School and joined the U.S. Army in peacetime Korea, 1956-58. After his honorable discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Louise Entwistle, on Nov. 29, 1958. George loved tinkering and spent his career as a Sr. Manufacturing Engineer at Ideal Industries until retirement with the exception of a 10-year journey into auto sales, an avocation he enjoyed long after retirement. He also graduated summa cum laude from Pillow Fluffing school to the great delight of his children.

George was an unwitting feminist, supporting the women in his family in any effort they pursued. He didn't treat his daughter any differently than his son and taught them both baseball, snowmobiling, golf, boating, waterskiing, and motorcycle riding, among many other physical activities. He also supported his wife's efforts in similar activities and always played to win pool-volleyball until the final, final game which was always the Championship of the World.

He was a wonderful husband and father, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He had a great sense of humor and was very quick with the Dad Joke. Like so many, he was a long-suffering Cubs fan and was beyond grateful to see the Cubs win the World Series.

He pursued a wide variety of activities in his life and was a passionate collector of cars. He enjoyed Ham Radio during the 70s, playing on his softball and bowling leagues, shooting pool, riding his motorcycles and snowmobiles, and cruising in his beloved Pontiac Bonneville convertible. He relished retirement and was able to enjoy it for many, many years. With his devoted partner-in-crime by his side, he loved swimming, boating, and jet skiing on the lake where they retired, singing on his karaoke machine (a lucky few received the tapes he titled "Music to Scare the Mice Away"), traveling, working out at the Y, and enjoying family and friends. And thanks to his wife's exceptional care, he was able to lead an active life until the very end.

George will be remembered always for his warm smile, adventurous nature and kind, generous spirit.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life of 65 years, Sandra Louise; his children: Lori (John) Killian Bloxom of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and James W. Barnett of Rockford, IL; his favorite granddaughter: Spencer (AJ) Stalloni; step-grandchildren: John Bloxom V, Ashley Bloxom, and Alison (Pete) Wilkens, and his step-great-grandchildren: John VI, Henry, and Richie, all of Delaware; his nephews: Brian Scott, Cary, IL, and Nick Scott, Naples, FL. He showered affection on his great-nieces: Britney (Dan) Butts, McKenzie Scott & Ashley (Steve) McNichols; great-grandnephews: Mason & Knox, and he would have adored his brand new great-grandniece: Harlow Kay.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ron Barnett.

No services will be held due to Covid. A family memorial will be planned at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the ASPCA or your favorite animal charity.



