Georgia Cook
1929 - 2020
Georgia Mae Cook, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 10, 2020. She was born April 10, 1929 in Jackson, MS the daughter of George and Maurie Cooper. Georgia lived in Rockford since the 1940 coming from Kankakee, IL. She married Leroy Cook April 15, 1972. Georgia was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She attended schools in Mississippi.
Georgia leaves to cherish many loving memories, her husband Leroy; three daughters, Bernice ( Ray ) Satterwhite, Ethel L. Riley and Chinalisa Barmore; 13 grandchildren; numerous great and great great grandchildren; brother, Robert Cooper; three sisters Joann Ford-Box, Annie Ruth Williams and Betty Williams; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by parents, four sisters, and one brother.
Moving visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
August 15, 2020
May you rest in GOD’s Loving Hands. I Thank you for all the Fun times. You will be truly missed. Marie Ford with LOVE
Marie Ford
Family
