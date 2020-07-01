Georgia D. Tussing 1943—2020
Georgia D. Tussing, 77, of Rockford, passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born in Rockford, IL, on February 2, 1943, the daughter of Gerald Walter and Catherine Magdalene (Cannell) Becker. Georgia was a 1961 graduate of Muldoon High School, and the old St. Patrick grade school on Royal Avenue. She was united in marriage on April 27, 1968 to Charles W. Tussing at St Patrick Catholic Church. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Chuck; children, Daniel (Kristin) Tussing, James (Kristina) Tussing; grandchildren, Adam and Lauren; brother, Bill (Holly) Becker, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents and brother, Keith Becker.
A special thank you to Dr. Lim and the staff of OSF Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and support. All services for Georgia will be private with a memorial gathering to follow at a later time. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Durand, Illinois. Share on-line condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com or directly with the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.