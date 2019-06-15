|
Georgia J. Bonacorsi 1920—2019
Georgia "Midge" "Tootie" June (Hess) Bonacorsi, 99, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Retirement Center on Friday, June 14, 2019, with family at her side.
Georgia June Hess was born June 5, 1920, daughter of George and Naomi (Wishard) Hess. She was the 8th of 9 children. Georgia married Charles Bonacorsi on Nov. 28, 1942, and lived with him in Key West and Miami, FL, where he served in the Navy during WWII. He died Jan. 22, 1983. Georgia was a wonderful wife, mother, neighbor, and friend. She was known for her flower and vegetable gardens, and the apple pies she donated for the Coon Creek Casters banquet auctions, as well as her "fish" sugar cookies for the Hooked on Fishing Clinics. Georgia also worked for many years in the Belvidere Lions Club booth during the Boone County Fair.
She is survived by her son, C. Thomas (Sandy) Bonacorsi, daughter Joan (Denny) Palmer; grandchildren, Dennis (JoAnne) Palmer, Jr., Deb (Patrick) Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jon Smith, Lauren and Ryan Reynolds; great-great-grandchild, Azalea Smith and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Tim, Jenelle, Gina, Sarah and Margie (for the last walk in the sun), the rest of the staff at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for their help and support and special neighbors Grace, Nanelle, Jerry, Al and Pam.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108 with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will conclude in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a scholarship in Georgia's name.
