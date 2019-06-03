|
Gerald D. "Jerry" Brooks 1932—2019
OREGON-
Gerald D. "Jerry" Brooks went home to his Lord Jesus on June 2, 2019. Jerry was born July 6, 1932 to Ra K. and Dorothy (Warner) Brooks and was a life-long Ogle County resident. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army from 1952-54. He married Barbara A. Jones on January 10, 1953 in Augusta, Georgia. Following his military service, Jerry worked as a salesman for Ogle Service Company and general managed a successful grain and farm supply business (Dixon Co-Op) for many years. During this time, he began working as a part-time patrol deputy with the Ogle County Sheriff's Department for seven years during which he developed a passion for law enforcement. Wanting to make a difference in his community, he ran for and was elected Ogle County Sheriff in 1970. He was re-elected to 4 additional terms as Sheriff before retiring in 1990. He then went on to serve 21 years as an Ogle County Board Member. Jerry was also a life member of the Oregon V.F.W.; a member of the American Legion, a 40-year member of the Ogle County Farm Bureau; Ogle County Grange Citizen of the Year; served 12 years as an Ogle County Republican Precinct Committeeman, being selected Republican of the year in 2008; and was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris. Jerry served Ogle County well and took great pride in being able to serve his community in a profession that he loved.
Jerry is loved and will be missed by his wife Barbara, daughters Kathy Brogren of Rockford and Joann Haefner of Milledgeville, sons Dave (Kelly) of Winnebago, Brian (Sandy) of Byron and Steve of Rockford; seven grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister Margaret Brooks of Dixon. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Delores, brothers Arnold and Robert, sisters-in-law Lucille and Alene and sons-in-law Lynne Brogren and Rick Haefner. Funeral Services with military honors will be held at 10:00 am Saturday June 8 in Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home Oregon with Pastor Bruce McKanna , Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris, officiating. Visitation 5:00-8:00pm Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family will be given to the Ogle County Sheriff's Department and the Oregon Fire Protection District. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019