|
|
Gerald Dion Lickteig 1928—2019
GERALD DION 'JERRY' LICKTEIG, ROCKFORD – Gerald Dion "Jerry" Lickteig, 91, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2019. He was born in Corwith, Iowa on June 15, 1928, the eighth of nine children to John and Mary Lickteig. He graduated high school in 1946, and then served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in Seoul, Korea until 1948. He came back to his home state obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1952 and then further completed two years of law school. Jerry went on to Chicago to work for the Illinois Bell Telephone Company where he moved up in locations and positions over 30 years. It was in Chicago that he met telephone operator Elizabeth Ann McDonald ("Betty") who would become the love of his life, and they married in Chicago in 1954. Work brought them to Springfield, and then Rockford in 1966 where they would raise a family and stay in the same home for over 50 years. While working and raising a family over these decades Jerry was involved in countless Rockford organizations. Highlights include Junior Achievement; the Chamber of Commerce; Council of 100 (RAEDC); Downtown Rotary Club; Midday Club; Ambassador at Swedish-American Hospital; YMCA Board; and Chairman of the United Way of Rock River Valley. Even after retirement from the phone company, Jerry did not rest and ventured into commercial real estate and as a Rockford Park District Ranger in order to help curtail 'slow play' on the golf courses. Indeed, Jerry and Betty were both avid golfers, and spent many days at Sandy Hollow, as well as many other local courses and in Florida. They enjoyed many wonderful family trips, with Florida and Colorado being favorites. Later when really retired, Jerry took Betty on their own adventures in Hawaii, Germany, Ireland, and more, where they did more golfing, sightseeing, and creating lasting memories. Even in later years, Betty convinced Jerry to join her in a senior tap-dance group, performing in Lifescape's "Senior Follies" as well as other shows, even performing on a cruise ship. These retirement years remained very active with golf, dance, church, and family, as well as continuing volunteer activities. Through everything, family and faith were the most important things to both Jerry and Betty. They were blessed to have David (1964), and Lisa (1966) who both remained close to home in downtown Rockford and Madison, Wisconsin. As lifelong parishioners, Holy Family Catholic Church was the most important part of their life, as well as several other community organizations that connected them to many dear, lifelong friends. Jerry was an involved parent at Holy Family School and then also at Boylan Catholic High School where David and Lisa graduated. Jerry was an active member at Holy Family helping with pancake breakfasts while Betty joined the women's auxiliary. They were regulars at the 4:30 p.m. mass for decades, always found in their front-right pew. And they even began showing off their talents at Holy Family's "The Happening" variety show. Jerry always stayed very active at Holy Family as a lifetime Usher and with the Knights of Columbus. His strong faith in God was clear and he was an example of His unconditional love. Jerry adored his three grandchildren, Katelyn, Nicole and Kyle Nelson. He loved watching them dance, swim and play in and in numerous activities. Even after Betty passed on in 2013 after 58 years of marriage, Jerry remained very active with the children and grandchildren, attending many community and family events in Rockford and Madison. In 2018 he celebrated his 90th birthday with a big celebration with family and friends. 2019 was hard on Jerry's health, but even then, he was able to enjoy Father's Day; his 91st birthday; and even the start of another Chicago Bears season of which he was a lifelong fan. Not one to complain, Jerry always offered up a smile for anyone lucky enough to visit with him. Jerry will be greatly missed by many dear friends and family. He is survived by his son, David Lickteig of Rockford; daughter, Lisa Nelson (David) of Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren, Katelyn, Nicole and Kyle Nelson, all in Madison; as well as sisters Shirley Hanley of Dubuque, IA., and Carmel Martin of Oakland, ME, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth of 58 years (2013) and siblings Urban, Dennis, Edna, Ann, Donald, and Jack. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to time of service. Military Honors and a luncheon will immediately follow, and Entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum will occur after 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Gerald's name to Holy Family Catholic Church; Lifescape Community Services; or to the Basilica at Holy Hill in Hubertus, Wis. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019