Gerald E. Jones 1940—2019
Gerald E. "Jerry", "J.J." Jones, 78, of Loves Park passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born July 19, 1940, in Rockford, the son of Charles E. "Bud" and Virginia E. (Adamson) Jones. It was very hard to imagine just how much pain Gerald went through. He was a very, very strong man, the greatest father a girl could ever ask for. He was an avid Saint Louis Cardinal fan and a 49ers fan during the Joe Montana days. He loved all sports, being active and was an athlete himself doing football, basketball and track. Gerald loved his grandchildren with all his heart and soul. He was a very caring person, always donating money and time to , Veterans and his local community. Jerry was always there when you needed him, even when you didn't, he was there with open arms, open heart. He did many things throughout his life. Retired from Chrysler, an automotive industry after 30 years. He was a very strong union member. Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1964 to 1966. Survivors include the love of his life, his daughter, Natasha Keegan, whom Jerry loved more than anything in the world and made sure to show her every day up to his last day; his grandchildren, Desiray and Dylan; kid brother, Thomas Jones; beautiful nieces, Stephanie, Jennifer and Julie; many friends and loved ones including loving friend, Janell Auker; lifetime friends, Kenny and Mike Fischer; and great friends, Troy Marlow and Mark Sorrells. Predeceased by his parents; longtime girlfriend and soulmate, Jill Dupree. Special thank you to OSF Hospice, the Fiji Care Team and especially to his caregivers Iosa, Paul and Fiona for opening your heart to our family and helping comfort Jerry Jones.
Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to . Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019