Gerald E. Lamb
1933 - 2020
Gerald E. Lamb 1933—2020
Gerald "Jerry" E. Lamb, 87, of Machesney Park passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born May 31, 1933, in Rockford, the son of Charles and Alverna (Bolen) Lamb. Graduated from West High School, Class of 1951. Jerry was the first in his family to graduate from high school. Veteran of the U.S. Army where he achieved rank of staff sergeant. Married Gloria L. Carlson on July 1, 1955, in Rockford. Retired from Metal Cutting Tools after 44 years. Member of Beth Eden United Methodist Church. Survivors include his children, Cindy (Tom) Sandahl of New Glarus, WI, Tom (Diane) Lamb of Rockford, and Carol (Paul) Wenger of Elkader, Iowa; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandson; sister, Sally Bergstrom; brothers, Henry (Jane), Robert (Brenda), Raymond (Joy) and Richard (Cindy) Lamb; sister-in-law, Pat Lamb; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife; granddaughter, Rachel Lamb; daughter-in-law, Tammy Lamb; sister, Alwilda Lamb; and brothers, Charles, Kenneth and John.
Service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to service time. Burial in Livingston Cemetery. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
JUN
19
Service
01:30 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
