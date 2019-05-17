Home

Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1600
Gerald Francis Lutovsky


1938 - 2019
Gerald Francis Lutovsky Obituary
Gerald Francis Lutovsky 1938—2019
ROCKFORD – Gerald Francis Lutovsky, age 81, of Rockford passed away peacefully Monday May 13, 2019. Born in Rockford on March 30, 1938 to Frank Clearance & Eunice Vera Lutovsky (Belknap). Gerald worked for many years at Barbara Olson Center of Hope and Milestone Industries. An avid sports fan, he loved participating the Special Olympics and supporting Boylan Catholic Schools. He especially enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Beloved uncle and dear friend; he will remain in our hearts forever.

He is survived by his nieces & nephews, Jillian Lutovsky, Ronald (Robin) Lutovsky, Joseph (Lisa) Lutovsky and Jenny (Keith) Giese; numerous great nieces & nephews; sisters-in-law. Carol (late Ronald) Lutovsky and Diane (late George) Lutovsky; and many dear friends at Milestones. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ronald, George and infant Edward; sister, Peggy Lutovsky; and niece, Bonnie Lutovsky.

Funeral Services held Monday May 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., Rockford, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milestones.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019
