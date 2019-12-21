|
Gerald Frye 1935—2019
Gerald "Jerry" Clarence Frye, age 84, lifelong resident of Byron, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Heritage Woods in Rockford, Illinois. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the United Church of Byron. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the United Church of Byron. Family and friends are invited to share in Gerald's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Jerry will be dearly missed by his wife Janet; two sons, Brian Frye of Bowie, Maryland and Dean (Cynthia) Frye of Machesney Park, Illinois; three daughters Deb (James) Eisfeller of Byron, Illinois, Darcie (Mike) Feltmeyer of Lanark, Illinois, and Paula (James) Shal of Johnsburg, Illinois; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alice.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019