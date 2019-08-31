|
Gerald "Jerry" L. Baker 1934—2019
Gerald "Jerry" L. Baker, 85, of Rockford passed away peacefully after a brief illness Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital.
Jerry, born March 6, 1934, lived in Rockford most of his life and split his remaining years living in Florida with his daughter and her family.
He married Nancy M. Billingham (D. 2003) in 1959 and had 5 children: Michael (D. Infancy 1960), Daniel (Tina), David, Thomas (Dee), and Kathryn.
He was an Army Veteran and later became a letter carrier for the US Post Office where he remained employed throughout his career. When he retired he enjoyed time with his wife collecting Disney, and greatly enjoyed his children and his grandchildren: Sean (22), Grayson (17), TJ (17), Keaton (12), and Gracie (6). His Grandchildren were truly the lights and the joys of his life. He was most proud of his titles Dad and Grandpa. Jerry was a generous, kind, light hearted and gentle soul. He will be so greatly missed
Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave, Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation Tuesday from 5-7 pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 and from 9 a.m. until time of mass on Wednesday at Church. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019